European Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Ulster Rugby

Dave Shanahan has played regularly for All-Ireland League club Ballymena

European Champions Cup Pool 5: Exeter Chiefs v Ulster Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 15 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Exeter make seven changes to the side which drew with 14-man Saracens last week as centres Michele Campagnaro and Ian Whitten form a new partnership.

Winger Olly Woodburn is back, scrum-half Dave Lewis replaces Will Chudley while prop Ben Moon and second rows Mitch Lees and Jonny Hill are recalled.

Scrum-half Dave Shanahan will make his first senior start for Ulster.

Charles Piutau comes into the team on the right wing, with lock Pete Browne also added to the starting line-up.

Shanahan has made 10 previous appearances for Ulster, all of which have come from the replacements' bench.

Ulster must find 'killer instinct' in crucial Exeter European game says Les Kiss

He will be partnered at half back by Paddy Jackson, who kicked a match-winning drop goal when the two sides met at Kingspan Stadium in October.

Winger Andrew Trimble moves to the left flank as Louis Ludik, impressive in last week's Pro12 defeat by the Scarlets, is retained at full-back.

Ross Kane will make his first European start after being selected in an unchanged front row that also includes Ireland skipper Rory Best and Callum Black.

Browne's inclusion in the second row alongside Kieran Treadwell means that Iain Henderson will move to the back row and will wear the number six jersey.

Clive Ross, Paul Marshall and Jacob Stockdale make way for the new faces in the starting side, but the trio are included among the replacements.

Ulster need a win to keep their hopes of a quarter-final place in the competition alive.

Exeter forwards coach Rob Hunter told BBC Sport:

"It's a home game in the European Cup and we've not won at home yet in the European Cup.

"That on it's own is our biggest driver, we want to come out there at home and put on the sort of performance that people can be proud of.

"It's a big game for them, they've got to come here and win and realistically take a bonus point as well, so I can imagine it'll be a very good game."

Exeter: Dollman; Nowell, Campagnaro, Whitten, Woodburn; Steenson (capt), Lewis; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Holmes, Lees, Hill, Johnson, Armand, Waldrom

Replacements: Yeandle, Low, Williams, Dennis, Horstmann, Townsend, Simmonds, Devoto

Ulster: Ludik; Piutau, L Marshall, McCloskey, Trimble (capt), Jackson, Shanahan; Black, Best, Kane; Treadwell, Browne; Henderson, Henry, Reidy.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, Simpson, van der Merwe, Ross, P Marshall, Herron, Stockdale.

