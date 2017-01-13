European Champions Cup: RC Toulon v Sale Sharks

Toulon centre Matt Giteau

European Champions Cup Pool Three Venue: Stade Felix Mayol Date: Sunday, 15 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale have made several changes for their penultimate European Champions Cup Pool Three clash against Toulon.

In the back row, Magnus Lund, David Seymour and Laurence Pearce all start, while Jonathan Mills replaces Andrei Ostrikov in the second row.

Three-time champions Toulon welcome back Australian playmaker Matt Giteau.

Sale are winless and cannot advance, but Toulon can reach the quarter-finals with victory over the Sharks and reigning champions Saracens next week.

Mike Phillips is named at scrum-half for the English side, alongside fly-half Sam James.

Mark Jennings partners captain Will Addison in the centres, Paolo Odogwu and Josh Charnley start on the wings, with Mike Haley at full-back.

Giteau, who broke an ankle playing for the Wallabies against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship, will start on the bench.

But Toulon will be without Europe's all-time leading try-scorer Vincent Clerc, who snapped an Achilles tendon playing against Clermont Auvergne last weekend.

Toulon head coach Mike Ford:

"We have to show that we are hungry. Jonny Wilkinson's Toulon no longer exists.

"We must draw a line under our glorious past. We are no longer at the top of the tree in Europe. Before, Toulon were the ones being chased, but now we are the hunters.

"We must approach matches with a different mentality. I think that all teams playing against Toulon are no longer afraid. We must not forget that we didn't win anything last season."

Sale head coach Steve Diamond:

"The team is playing well, but it's not converting enough of the opportunities created.

"We just need to go there and convert them against a stiffer opposition - that's the job in hand. We need to go out there and be highly competitive."

Toulon: Leigh Halfpenny; James O'Connor, Mathieu Bastareaud, Ma'a Nonu, Bryan Habana; Pierre Bernard, Sebastien Tillous-Borde; Laurent Delboulbès, Guilhem Guirado, Marcel Van Der Merwe; Jocelino Suta, Samu Manoa; Liam Gill, Juan Fernandez Lobbe, Duane Vermeulen (capt)

Replacements: Jean-Charles Orioli, Florian Fresia, Levan Chilachava, Juan Smith, Matt Giteau, Josua Tuisova, Jonathan Pelissie, Mamuka Gorgodze

Sale Sharks: Mike Haley; Paolo Odogwu, Will Addison (capt), Mark Jennings, Josh Charnley; Sam James, Mike Phillips; Ross Harrison, Rob Webber, Halani Aulika; Bryn Evans, Jonathan Mills; Magnus Lund, David Seymour, Laurence Pearce.

Replacements: Neil Briggs, James Flynn, Kieran Longbottom, George Nott, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, James Mitchell, Dan Mugford.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.