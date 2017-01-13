European Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Leicester

Leicester full-back Mathew Tait is back after injury

European Champions Cup Pool One Venue: Stade Yves-Du-Manoir Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester full-back Mathew Tait returns from injury for Saturday's must-win European Champions Cup Pool One game against Racing 92 in Paris.

Freddie Burns moves to fly-half in the absence of Owen Williams (elbow), while lock Graham Kitchener and back row Lachlan McCaffrey return to the pack.

The Tigers will be out if they lose but a bonus-point win, followed by another five points at home to Glasgow, could see Leicester reach the last eight.

Dan Carter starts at 10 for the hosts.

However, despite the presence of the former New Zealand fly-half Racing, who won the French title and reached the Champions Cup final last season, are yet to pick up a point in Pool One and were thrashed 32-17 by Munster in Paris last weekend.

Munster will win the pool if they beat Glasgow at Scotstoun on Saturday.

Racing 92: Brice Dulin; Joe Rokocoko, Henry Chavancy, Casey Laulala, Marc Andreu; Dan Carter, Xavier Chauveau; Eddy Ben Arous, Virgile Lacombe, Luc Ducalcon; Gerbrandt Grobler, Francois van der Merwe (capt); Antonie Claassen, Matthieu Voisin, So'otala Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Camille Chat, Viliamu Afatia, Ben Tameifuna, Ali Williams, Olivier Missoup, James Hart, Benjamin Dambielle, Albert Vulivuli.

Leicester Tigers: Mathew Tait; Adam Thompstone, Peter Betham, Matt Smith, Tom Brady; Freddie Burns, Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Tom Youngs (capt), Dan Cole; Ed Slater, Graham Kitchener; Mike Williams, William Evans, Lachlan McCaffrey.

Replacements: Harry Thacker, Greg Bateman, Pat Cilliers, Michael Fitzgerald, Luke Hamilton, Jonathon Kitto, Sam Harrison, Jack Roberts.

