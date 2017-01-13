European Champions Cup: Wasps v Toulouse

Wasps captain Joe Launchbury has played 37 times for England

European Champions Cup Pool Two Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England lock Joe Launchbury returns from a calf injury to captain Wasps in their must-win European Champions Cup game against Toulouse.

Wasps are joint top with Toulouse and Connacht, with two games left.

Scrum-half Joe Simpson will make his 200th appearance alongside Danny Cipriani at 10, while Jimmy Gopperth starts with Elliot Daly in the centres.

Launchbury forms a second-row partnership with Kearnan Myall, while Ashley Johnson starts at hooker.

Tommy Taylor sits out the game after suffering concussion last weekend, so Edd Shervington is named on the bench as cover.

Flanker James Haskell is also missing after he was concussed 35 seconds into his return from a six-month injury lay-off.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"These are the big games players dream of competing in - a must-win clash against the four-time European champions, in front of a big home crowd, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

"We have enjoyed our run in the Aviva Premiership, but that will count for nothing as we return to Europe, in what is ultimately a cup final for us.

"Nothing short of an 80-minute performance will be good enough against a team full of internationals. It's a fantastic challenge and one that we are all relishing."

Wasps: Kurtley Beale; Christian Wade, Elliot Daly, Jimmy Gopperth, Josh Bassett; Danny Cipriani, Joe Simpson; Matt Mullan, Ashley Johnson, Marty Moore; Joe Launchbury (capt), Kearnan Myall; Thomas Young, Guy Thompson, Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: Edd Shervington, Simon McIntyre, Phil Swainston, Matt Symons, James Gaskell, Dan Robson, Kyle Eastmond, Frank Halai.

Toulouse: Maxime Medard; Semi Kunatani, Yann David, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget; Jean-Marc Doussain, Sebastian Bezy; Cyrille Baille, Selevasio Tolofua, Census Johnston, Richie Gray, Iosefa Tekori, Thierry Dusautoir, Telalelei Gray, Francois Cros.

Replacements: Leonardo Ghiraldini, Vasil Kakovin, Dorian Aldegheri, Yoann Maestri, Piula Faasalele, Gillian Galan, Toby Flood, Arthur Bonneval.

Referee: John Lacey

