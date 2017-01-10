Dragons Rugby: Adam Hughes set for concussion comeback

Adam Hughes left the Dragons for Bristol in February 2014

Newport Gwent Dragons three-quarter Adam Hughes is fit for a comeback five months after a head injury in a pre-season friendly.

Hughes has been out ever since suffering concussion in the match against Cardiff Blues on 12 August.

"The recovery process following head injuries is well-documented," said Dragons backs coach Shaun Connor.

"You can't afford to rush players back, and that's what you'd expect from your medical staff as well."

Wing or centre Hughes, who is in his second spell with the Gwent region following time at Exeter Chiefs, is likely to feature in the 23 to face the Russian side Enisei-STM in the European Challenge Cup.

Despite the long absence, Connor told BBC Wales Sport that 26-year old Hughes' future had not been in doubt.

"Never, it's always a long process and Adam always had the intention of fighting his way back to fitness," he said.

His return comes amid controversy over the introduction of tougher World Rugby guidelines issued to referees on dealing with high tackles, in an effort to reduce the number of concussions.

Scarlets lock Jake Ball and Ospreys fly-half Sam Davies were both yellow-carded in the first round of PRO12 matches since the changes in interpretation.

Dragons flanker Nic Cudd, who is often among his team's leading tacklers, hopes the change will not affect them because of their tackling style.

"All the boys are aware of it, we saw the Scarlets highlights and it's being refereed in a different way," he said.

"We've got to be careful but on the whole we're a leg-tackling team so hopefully it shouldn't affect us too much.

"They are being strict with it so we've got to keep away from that shoulder-up area, but if anything the new laws should suit us. If it improves player safety, I'm all for it."