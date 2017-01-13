European Champions Cup: Northampton Saints v Castres Olympique

Northampton winger Juan Pablo Estelles played for Argentina at the Olympics

European Champions Cup Pool Four Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton make three changes to their starting line-up for Saturday's European Champions Cup fixture against Castres at Franklin's Gardens.

Winger Juan Pablo Estelles and back row Jamie Gibson come in for Jamie Elliott and Louis Picamoles respectively.

Harry Mallinder replaces JJ Hanrahan at inside centre for the Saints, who cannot reach the quarter-finals.

Castres can still qualify for the last eight if they beat both Northampton and Leinster, who they host next weekend.

The hosts are looking to make it four wins on the trot in all competitions, having risen to fifth in the Aviva Premiership.

Northampton Saints: Ben Foden; Juan Pablo Estelles, Luther Burrell, Harry Mallinder, George North; Stephen Myler, Nic Groom; Alex Waller, Mikey Haywood, Kieran Brookes; Courtney Lawes, Christian Day; Tom Wood (capt), Jamie Gibson, Teimana Harrison.

Replacements: Charlie Clare, Ethan Waller, Paul Hill, James Craig, Ben Nutley, Lee Dickson, JJ Hanrahan, Ahsee Tuala

