BBC Sport - Sam Underhill: Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder excited by signing

Underhill 'exciting addition' for Bath

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder is looking forward to working with "exciting addition" Sam Underhill.

English-qualified flanker Underhill, 20, will join the Blue, Black and Whites next season after agreeing a move from Ospreys on a three-year deal.

"He's known for his leadership as well," Blackadder told BBC Points West.

"We're looking to bring some exciting, young talent here and really shake the tree and make it competitive. I'm just pleased that Sam can see his future at Bath."

