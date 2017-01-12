European Challenge Cup: Newport Gwent Dragons v Enisei-STM (Fri)

Dorian Jones' father Kingsley is boss of Newport Gwent Dragons

European Rugby Challenge Cup: Dragons v Enisei-STM Date: Friday, 13 January Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores

Newport Gwent Dragons have made seven personnel and two positional changes as they host Russian side Enisei-STM in the European Challenge Cup on Friday.

Three-quarter Adam Hughes has his first competitive game of the season, five months after a head injury in pre-season.

Fly-half Dorian Jones wins a first start of the campaign after two replacement appearances.

Former Wales hooker T Rhys Thomas (leg) returns after missing two games.

But wing Ashton Hewitt is out with a minor knee problem.

Kingsley Jones' side seek a five-point maximum to keep alive their hopes of making the last eight.

"We need a bonus-point win which will set us up for going to Brive and we'll know what we need to do there," said backs coach Shaun Connor.

The Dragons have twice been losing semi-finalists in the competition.

But they were beaten 38-18 in Krasnodar in October 2016.

"They've got a big pack, they're a powerful team, but we're a lot more focussed and better equipped to deal with their power game," Connor told BBC Wales.

The Russian side have two home wins to their credit this season, also beating Worcester, after two victories in their debut European season.

Russian reverse

Wing Tom Prydie was a travelling reserve for the away match against Enisei-STM, who have not played any of their home games in their Siberian home city of Krasnoyarsk because of fears over weather conditions.

"We just didn't turn up that day. It's a tough place to go, long travel and a different environment, but that's no excuse," said five-times capped Prydie.

"It was a good life experience, different, and it's good for world rugby having teams like that (in the tournament)."

"They've got a huge pack, a big pick-and-go game, but it's about playing sensibly in the right areas."

Dragons are five points behind Brive going into the last two rounds competition, having failed to collect a match point from the trips to Russia and Worcester.

"It's still a big priority for us, it's something we've done well in in the last few years and everyone in the team is confident we can get these two results" insisted Prydie.

"If we can get this result, it's all to play for on the last weekend in Brive."

Newport Gwent Dragons: Carl Meyer; Tom Prydie, Tyler Morgan, Jack Dixon, Adam Warren; Dorian Jones, Sarel Pretorius; Sam Hobbs, T Rhys Thomas, Brok Harris, Matthew Screech, Rynard Landman, Nick Crosswell, Nic Cudd, Ed Jackson.

Replacements: Rhys Buckley, Tom Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Cory Hill, Harrison Keddie, Tavis Knoyle, Angus O'Brien, Adam Hughes.

Enisei-STM: Ramil Gaisin; Igor Kurashov,Jurijs Baranovs, Dmitrii Gerasimov, Denis Simplikevich; Iurii Kushnarev, Alexey Shcherban; Andrei Polivalov, Shamil Magomedov, Jake Grey, Viacheslav Krasylnyk, Maxim Gargalic, Mikheil Gachechiladze, Plavel Butenko, Anton Rudoi.

Replacements: Nazir Gasanov, Valery Morozov, Azat Musin, Sergey Chernyshev, Aleksei Mikhaltsov, Konstantin Uzunov, Thomas Halse, Vitalii Orlov

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Nigel Correll (Ireland), Helen O'Reilly (Ireland)

TMO: Patrice Frantschi (France)