Glasgow Warriors v Munster: We need best performance of the season - Peter Murchie

Murchie scored two tries for Glasgow on Saturday

Glasgow Warriors will need to be on peak form to beat Munster on Saturday and keep alive their hopes of Champions Cup progress, says Peter Murchie.

Munster and Glasgow have both won three from four Pool 1 games but the Irish side lead the table by three points.

"It's a massive game," said full-back Murchie of the Scotstoun meeting.

"They'll come flying out at us. We've got to be more up for it than them. It's going to take our best performance of the season."

Munster have beaten Glasgow twice this season, a 16-15 success at Scotstoun in the Pro12 in December following a 38-17 home win for the Irishmen in European competition back in October.

Champions Cup Pool 1 Team P W L BP Points Munster 4 3 1 4 16 Glasgow 4 3 1 1 13 Leicester 4 2 2 0 8 Racing 92 4 0 4 0 0

If Gregor Townsend's team can avenge those losses and then defeat Leicester in their final pool match they will be guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals for the first time.

However, with only the five pool winners and the three best second-placed teams going through, anything less than two wins could leave the Warriors facing another European failure.

Following the 29-15 Pro12 home win over Cardiff Blues on Saturday, Murchie, 31, said: "We looked at the three-week period starting with Cardiff and ending with the two Champions Cup matches and said it could totally decide the end to our season.

"If we hadn't beaten Cardiff we'd have been under massive pressure in the Pro12.

"Now with these next two games we've got a chance to qualify from our group. If we beat Munster then Leicester, we'll make the quarters.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro12 highlights: Glasgow Warriors 29-15 Cardiff Blues

"There's not many times we've been in this position. We've talked about doing it for so long but now the boys are just so determined to make it happen this year."

Murchie deputised for the rested Stuart Hogg against Cardiff but after scoring two tries in the win Murchie is in no mood to relinquish the number 15 jersey.

"Stuart is a great player so when you get an opportunity, you've got to play well," he said.

"If you don't, you're probably not going to get to stay in the next week.

"We've got enough guys that we can swap things and change it round, so if you don't take your chance you'll miss out.

"I want to play in a successful team and do myself justice."