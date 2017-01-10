Ulster's Chris Henry signs new two-year contract

Chris Henry has made 156 appearances for Ulster

Ulster back-row forward Chris Henry has signed a new two-year contract which will keep him at the Kingspan Stadium until June 2019.

The 32-year-old flanker has made 156 appearances for Ulster, having made his debut in 2009.

He has won 24 caps for Ireland since his international debut against Australia in 2010.

Henry said he wanted to be part of the successful future director of rugby Les Kiss was trying to build at Ulster.

"We have a core group of experienced players and a developing pathway of talented youngsters coming through," said Henry.

"I want to deliver on the pitch for Ulster but I also want to ensure that I'm assisting the academy players, who have aspirations to play professional rugby."

In November 2014 Henry suffered a mini-stroke but, after heart surgery, was able to resume playing the following March.

"Chris has been unfortunate with injuries and illness over the past couple of seasons but he has worked extremely hard to get back," said Kiss.

"He has been a key player for us for a number of years and represents everything that is good about Ulster.

"The player market is becoming increasingly competitive as a result of big budgets in France and England, but I am delighted we have been able to retain Chris until at least the summer of 2019."