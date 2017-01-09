Eddie Jones and Ben Ryan win Rugby Union Writers' Club awards

From the section

Eddie Jones guided England to a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2016

England head coach Eddie Jones has won the Rugby Union Writers' Club Pat Marshall Memorial Award, which is given to the sport's personality of the year.

Jones, 56, oversaw 13 successive Test wins, including a Six Nations Grand Slam and series whitewash of Australia.

He follows past winners including the late Jonah Lomu, Jonny Wilkinson, Martin Johnson and Dan Carter.

English coach Ben Ryan won the Special Award after coaching Fiji to their first Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016.

The award is not given out every year, only if "considered appropriate".

The 45-year-old follows previous winners including Wilkinson and Ireland's most-capped player, Brian O'Driscoll.