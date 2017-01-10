Fraser Balmain: Gloucester secure Leicester prop's signature from 2017-18 season
Leicester Tigers prop Fraser Balmain has agreed a deal to join Gloucester from next season.
Tight-head Balmain, 25, has agreed a move to Kingsholm following a six-year stint at Welford Road.
He is the second player to commit to the Cherry and Whites for the 2017-18 campaign following back row Carl Fearns agreeing a move from Lyon.
"We're excited to see what Fraser has to offer in a Gloucester shirt," director of rugby David Humphreys said.
"Fraser is a young, English qualified talent, who has his best years as a prop ahead of him," Humphreys added.
Balmain, a product of Newcastle's academy, has started 26 Premiership matches for Leicester.
"I think it's the right time for a fresh challenge," he said. "I'm looking forward to joining the Cherry and Whites next season in what is an exciting chapter for the club."