Fraser Balmain: Gloucester secure Leicester prop's signature from 2017-18 season

Fraser Balmain is yet to make a Premiership appearance for Leicester this season

Leicester Tigers prop Fraser Balmain has agreed a deal to join Gloucester from next season.

Tight-head Balmain, 25, has agreed a move to Kingsholm following a six-year stint at Welford Road.

He is the second player to commit to the Cherry and Whites for the 2017-18 campaign following back row Carl Fearns agreeing a move from Lyon.

"We're excited to see what Fraser has to offer in a Gloucester shirt," director of rugby David Humphreys said.

"Fraser is a young, English qualified talent, who has his best years as a prop ahead of him," Humphreys added.

Balmain, a product of Newcastle's academy, has started 26 Premiership matches for Leicester.

"I think it's the right time for a fresh challenge," he said. "I'm looking forward to joining the Cherry and Whites next season in what is an exciting chapter for the club."