Richard Barrington & Brad Barritt: Saracens pair cited for tackle on Geoff Parling

Geoff Parling suffered a concussion after being tackled by Richard Barrington and Brad Barritt (right)

Saracens prop Richard Barrington and centre Brad Barritt could face bans for a dangerous tackle on Exeter lock Geoff Parling during Saturday's 13-13 draw.

Barrington was sent off for his part in the incident, which led to Parling being taken off on a stretcher.

Barrington, 27, has been cited for dangerous charging, while Barritt, 30, is accused of dangerous tackling.

The pair will appear before a Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel in London on Tuesday.

Barritt had initially tackled Parling high, with Barrington following up with his shoulder into the head of the 33-year-old former England international.

Under the new interpretation of the high tackle rules, which came into effect on 3 January, Barrington was sent off - but Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall described it as "an accident".

Barritt apologised for the incident on social media on Monday and wished Parling a speedy recovery.

"No-one likes seeing a fellow player get injured, and it's even more disappointing when I'm involved," the Saracens captain posted.

"I take responsibility for my misjudgement of the tackle and assure you no malice was intended."

Barrington was sent off by referee Ian Tempest but Barritt (right) escaped sanction during the match