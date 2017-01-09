George North: Northampton Saints' treatment of wing 'disappoints' World Rugby

George North has played twice since returning from his head injury break following the Leicester match

World Rugby says it is "disappointed" by Northampton Saints' "failure to identify and manage" George North's recent head injury "appropriately".

The Wales wing, 24, appeared motionless after a mid-air tackle in the loss to Leicester on 3 December, but played on.

A concussion panel review last month concluded North should not have played on, but did not sanction Saints.

World Rugby wanted more information and has since held "highly constructive" talks with governing bodies.

Following these discussions with the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby, a World Rugby statement reiterated that head injury protocol were "not fully adhered to", with the main reason given that Saints medical staff were evaluating a potential spinal injury.

North's later resumption in play was caused by the "non-application" of these protocols, according to the statement, but World Rugby now says it is "satisfied" the club's medical staff have been educated on the permanent removal process.

The statement continued: "While it is impossible to completely remove the risk of error, World Rugby remains disappointed that there was a failure in this case to identify and manage the injury appropriately, in particular considering North's medical history."

North previously suffered four head blows in five months between November 2014 and March 2015, leading to a spell on the sidelines that lasted from 27 March until 29 August.

Premiership Rugby welcomed the support for their strategy to deal with head injuries.

"Within the English game - and in collaboration with the RFU and RPA (Rugby Players' Association) - we are setting new standards in dealing with concussion risk in education, prevention and treatment, and driving a change of culture in the game," said a spokesman.

"We are 100% behind our clubs in the way they have tackled concussion - player welfare is theirs and our number one priority."

World Rugby's recommendations