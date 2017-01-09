Chris Robshaw: Harlequins flanker out of England's Six Nations campaign

Chris Robshaw was replaced by Dylan Hartley as England captain after Eddie Jones became head coach

Harlequins flanker Chris Robshaw will miss England's 2017 Six Nations campaign with a shoulder injury.

The 30-year-old will undergo an operation on Monday and is expected to be sidelined for three months.

Robshaw, who has won 55 international caps, aggravated an existing shoulder problem at Worcester on 1 January.

The back row captained the national side between January 2012 and January 2016, but was replaced as skipper after Eddie Jones became England head coach.

Jones led the side to a Grand Slam in 2016 but the Australian has a number of injury worries going into this year's tournament, which England begin against France on 4 February.

Saracens forwards Billy and Mako Vunipola have been ruled out with knee injuries, while Wasps lock Joe Launchbury has a calf problem and will be unavailable for Les Bleus' visit to Twickenham.

George Kruis is a doubt with a fractured cheekbone while flanker James Haskell suffered a concussion after returning from six months out with a foot injury.

Current captain Dylan Hartley, who is serving a suspension until 23 January, will need to prove his fitness before the competition starts.