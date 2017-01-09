Hamish Watson signs new two-year deal at Edinburgh

Watson

Scotland flanker Hamish Watson has agreed a new two-year deal with Edinburgh, keeping him at the Pro12 club until May 2019.

The 25-year-old started in all three autumn internationals in November, taking his caps tally to five.

He scored his first Scotland try in the 43-16 win over Georgia at Rugby Park.

"I feel that this club is right for me to continue developing my game, and a place for me to stay and build on my Scotland caps," said Watson.

"The club is going in the right direction and there's a lot that can be achieved with this squad, and that's something I want to be a part of in the coming seasons."

Manchester-born Watson qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents and signed on full-time for Edinburgh in 2014 after a spell in the club's academy.

In 66 outings for Edinburgh he has scored 12 tries.

Acting head coach Duncan Hodge told the club website: "Hamish is an outstanding individual, who gives everything for the team every time he's on the park.

"He has worked extremely hard to develop his game over the last couple of seasons, and his efforts have paid dividends as he continues to perform and improve in an Edinburgh jersey."