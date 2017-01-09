Liam Williams: Saracens sign Wales back for 2017-18 season

Liam Williams made his Wales debut against Barbarians in June 2012

Saracens have signed Wales back Liam Williams from Scarlets on a three-year deal from the 2017-18 season.

Williams, 25, can play full-back or wing and has 38 caps for Wales as well as 100 Scarlets appearances.

The move could limit his international appearances, under the senior selection policy which allows three non-Wales based players to be selected.

"Liam is arguably one of the most talented backs in Europe," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

More to follow.