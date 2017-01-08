James Haskell: Wasps boss jokes about 35-second return by England flanker

James Haskell remained on the floor after this tackle on Leicester fly-half Freddie Burns

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young joked about England flanker James Haskell's "outstanding" contribution after he lasted just 35 seconds on his return from a toe injury.

Haskell, 31, made his first appearance since playing for England against Australia last summer as a replacement in Wasps' 22-16 win over Leicester.

He stayed down after tackling Freddie Burns but was then able to walk off.

"The most important thing is that he is fine," said Young after the match.

Speaking to BBC Coventry & Warwickshire, he added: "He would have obviously have wanted a lot more, but thankfully he is OK.

"Everybody was concerned initially but once they seen he was OK, he is getting a little bit of stick in the dressing room.

"It was an outstanding 35 seconds, wasn't it?"

Asked about Haskell's chances of playing against Toulouse in the Champions Cup next week, Young said: "It all depends on what the medical team say now and after looking at him.

"It will be tight and fingers crossed he will be available, but obviously player welfare is the most important thing."

England head coach Eddie Jones will surely be relieved that Haskell's latest setback appears not to be serious, as he has several injury problems among his forwards in the build-up to the Six Nations.

Billy and Mako Vunipola have already been ruled out of the tournament and former skipper Chris Robshaw is to see a specialist about a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Joe Launchbury has a calf problem and George Kruis is out of action with a fractured cheekbone.