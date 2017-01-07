Chris Gibbes: Ospreys forwards coach to leave for Wellington Lions

Chris Gibbes was Japan forwards coach at the 2007 Rugby World Cup and has also worked with Georgia

Ospreys forwards coach Chris Gibbes will leave at the end of the season to return to his native New Zealand as head coach of the Wellington Lions.

Gibbes has signed a three-year deal with the Lions, who play in New Zealand's Mitre 10 Cup.

His new role starts on 1 June, meaning he will still be with the Ospreys if they reach the 2016-17 Pro12 play-off final.

Gibbes joined Ospreys in 2013 after spending 10 years with Waikato.