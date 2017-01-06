Richard Cockerill: Former Leicester Tigers boss joins Toulon as consultant

Leicester sacked Richard Cockerill with the club fifth in the Premiership table this season

Former Leicester director of rugby Richard Cockerill has joined French side Toulon as a rugby consultant until the end of the Top 14 season in May.

Cockerill, 46, was sacked by Tigers on Monday after nearly eight years in charge of the Premiership club.

He will work under ex-Bath head coach Mike Ford, who took over at three-time European Champions Toulon in October.

Leicester won three Premiership titles under Cockerill, and finished runners-up on two other occasions.