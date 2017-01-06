Richard Cockerill: Former Leicester Tigers boss joins Toulon as consultant

Richard Cockerill
Leicester sacked Richard Cockerill with the club fifth in the Premiership table this season

Former Leicester director of rugby Richard Cockerill has joined French side Toulon as a rugby consultant until the end of the Top 14 season in May.

Cockerill, 46, was sacked by Tigers on Monday after nearly eight years in charge of the Premiership club.

He will work under ex-Bath head coach Mike Ford, who took over at three-time European Champions Toulon in October.

Leicester won three Premiership titles under Cockerill, and finished runners-up on two other occasions.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired