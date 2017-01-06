Pro12: Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues

Jonny Gray returns to captain Warriors at Scotstoun

Guinness Pro12: Glasgow v Cardiff Blues Date: Saturday, 7 January Venue: Scotstoun, Glasgow Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores online

Jonny Gray returns as captain in one of eight Glasgow changes for the Pro 12 visit of Cardiff Blues on Saturday.

Lee Jones, Alex Dunbar, Mark Bennett, Finn Russell and Ali Price come into the backs, with Josh Strauss and Simone Favaro starting in the back row.

The Blues make two changes for their visit to Scotstoun.

Blaine Scully comes in for Rhun Williams on the wing, while Anton Peikrishvili returns from suspension and replaces Taufa'ao Filise.

Glasgow, level on points with fourth-placed Scarlets, are chasing a fifth straight win, having followed up their European double against Racing 92 with league wins over Edinburgh and Treviso.

"We have built up some good momentum in recent weeks through the hard work of our playing squad, and we face another tough challenge tomorrow night," said Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend.

"Cardiff have been in the top half of the table for the last 18 months and had a great start to the season, including a win against us.

"They like to play attacking rugby and like us they are used to playing on a fast pitch, so it should be a great occasion in front of another capacity crowd at Scotstoun."

The Blues, having won six and lost six of their Pro12 games, are in seventh place, nine points off the play-off places and five points off sixth-placed Ulster.

"We need to pick up league wins to give ourselves a chance to be in that top six," said head Danny Wilson.

"Glasgow will be another tough challenge in a short six-day turnaround, but one we will relish.

"If we can play with the hunger and passion we played with in the two derbies and the physicality, it will give us a chance.

"We need to be more accurate with the opportunities we get, but I'm certainly seeing some areas of our game building and improving over the last month."

Glasgow: Peter Murchie, Tommy Seymour, Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Gordon Reid, Pat MacArthur, D'arcy Rae, Tim Swinson, Jonny Gray (capt), Josh Strauss, Simone Favaro, Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: James Malcolm, Alex Allan, Zander Fagerson, Rob Harley, Adam Ashe, Grayson Hart, Rory Clegg, Sean Lamont.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Alex Cuthbert, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Blaine Scully; Steven Shingler, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey, Anton Peikrishvili, Macauley Cook, James Down, Ellis Jenkins, Sam Warburton (capt), Josh Navidi

Replacements: Matthew Rees, Brad Thyer, Scott Andrews, Jarrad Hoeata, BJ Edwards, Tomos Williams, Nicky Robinson, Rhun Williams