European Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Munster (Sat)

Ireland pair Conor Murray and Simon Zebo are back in the Munster team

Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes for the rearranged European Champions Cup game against Racing 92 in France.

The Pool 1 fixture, due to be played on 16 October, was postponed because of the sudden death of Munster head coach Anthony Foley in a Paris hotel.

Ireland pair Simon Zebo and Conor Murray are among the returning players.

The Pro12 pacesetters are second in Pool 1, two points behind Glasgow and with a game in hand.

Foley died suddenly in a Paris hotel on the evening before the scheduled game against Racing 92 in October

Munster will aim to honour Foley's memory

Saturday's game is certain to be emotionally-charged for Munster as they aim to honour Foley's memory.

"We think about him every day, probably a good few times a day," said Munster captain Peter O'Mahony earlier this week.

"Every meeting that we go into, he's probably mentioned a couple of times.

"He used to love going to France and talking about the emotion, and how tough it was, and how much he enjoyed it.

"It will be a big week for us and an important week for us for many reasons."

Munster have produced outstanding form since Foley's death and will fancy their chances against a Racing outfit still to pick up a point from their three outings in a disappointing campaign.

Racing under-strength with Carter named on bench

Dan Carter has been named on Racing's bench

The Irish province's prospects look to have received a further boost with Dan Carter, Remi Tales and Maxime Machenaud all missing from Racing 's starting line-up.

However, the French champions do include Joe Rokocoko, Juan Imhoff, Teddy Thomas, Chris Masoe and Antonie Claassen.

For Munster, Niall Scannell and John Ryan return to join James Cronin in the front row, while Donnacha Ryan comes into the second row in partnering Billy Holland, who makes the positional switch from number six.

Tommy O'Donnell has overcome an ankle injury sustained in the victory over Connacht last weekend to continue at open-side, with the captain Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander returning the back row.

Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal resume their half-back partnership, as do Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute in midfield.

Zebo's return at full-back sees Andrew Conway move to the right wing with Ronan O'Mahony named on the opposite flank.

Racing's build-up to the game has been overshadowed by their dispute with want-away Springboks back Johan Goosen, who says he has quit rugby to take up a commercial director's job in his native South Africa.

Goosen was last season's player of the year in France and helped Racing clinch the top Top 14 title and the club say that they are launching legal proceedings against the South African for "blatant fraud".

Racing 92: J Imhoff; J Rokocoko, C Laulala, A Tuitavke, T Thomas; B Dambielle, X Chauveau; K Vartanov, C Chat, L Ducalcon; G Grobler, F van der Merwe; C Masoe (capt), M Voisin, A Claassen.

Replacements: V Lacombe, J Brugnaut, C Gomes Sa, A Williams, S Fa'aso'o, J Hart, D Carter, H Chavancy.

Munster: S Zebo; A Conway, J Taute, R Scannell, R O'Mahony; T Bleyendaal, C Murray; J Cronin, N Scannell, J Ryan, D Ryan, B Holland, P O'Mahony (capt), T O'Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: R Marshall, D Kilcoyne, S Archer, D Foley, J O'Donoghue, D Williams, K Earls, F Saili.