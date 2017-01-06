Chris Robshaw: Harlequins' England flanker could miss Six Nations with shoulder injury

Chris Robshaw was captain of England between January 2012 and January 2016

England flanker Chris Robshaw will see a specialist next week to discover the extent of a shoulder injury which could keep him out of the Six Nations.

Harlequins' former England captain, 30, aggravated an existing shoulder problem at Worcester on Sunday and has been ruled out of Saturday's Premiership game against Sale.

"I'm seeing a specialist on Monday and will know more after that," he said.

"It's all up in the air at the moment and it's hard to know where I stand."

Robshaw may require surgery, which would almost certainly rule him out of England's Six Nations defence.

Eddie Jones' side have a number of injury worries ahead of the tournament, where their first game is against France on 4 February.

Billy and Mako Vunipola have been ruled out with knee injuries, while Joe Launchbury has a calf problem and will be unavailable for Les Bleus' visit to Twickenham.

James Haskell and George Kruis are doubts with a foot injury and fractured cheekbone respectively.

And current skipper Dylan Hartley will need to prove his fitness after serving a six-week suspension.