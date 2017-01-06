Pro12: Ospreys v Connacht (Sat)

Sam Davies is tackled in their 32-11 win at Connacht in September

Guinness Pro12: Ospreys v Connacht Date: Saturday, 7 January Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Kick-off: 13:30 GMT

Sam Davies is back at fly-half with Dan Biggar dropping to the bench as Ospreys host reigning champions Connacht in the Pro12 on Saturday.

Davies switches from full-back with Dan Evans returning there from the wing with Keelan Giles (shoulder) absent.

Connacht make three changes from the side who faced Munster last time out.

Scrum half John Cooney returns from injury to boost the backline and Sean O'Brien comes in at blindside flanker and Naulia Dawai earns a first start.

Tom McCartney will captain Connacht in the absence of John Muldoon who has a hamstring injury.

For the hosts, Dafydd Howells comes in on the wing and Ashley Beck takes over from Kieron Fonotia at centre.

Up front, Nicky Smith is back at loose-head prop, Sam Parry at hooker and Dan Baker at number eight.

Hanno Dirksen makes his 100th Ospreys appearance as he switches from right to left wing.

Ospreys won both their festive Welsh derbies, seeing off Scarlets at home and winning 10-0 at Newport Gwent Dragons.

Head coach Steve Tandy said: "We looked at this run of three Pro12 games as an important block of fixtures and with two wins in the first two of them, we've got to be happy with where are going into this weekend.

"It wasn't necessarily pretty at times over Christmas, but we were professional in everything we did and, particularly at the Dragons, played the conditions extremely well.

"It was good to show that we can win ugly as well as going out there and moving the ball around as we have done at times this season."

What's at stake?

Ospreys hope to maintain their challenge at the top of the Pro12 table having won nine of their 12 games to date.

Having won the competition for the first time in 2015-16, Connacht lie eighth with only four wins in 11 starts.

The form-book suggests a home win.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Dafydd Howells, Ashley Beck, Josh Matavesi, Hanno Dirksen; Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield; Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Ma'afu Fia, Lloyd Ashley, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric, Dan Baker.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Paul James, Rhodri Jones, Adam Beard, Sam Underhill, Brendon Leonard, Dan Biggar, Kieron Fonotia.

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Rory Parata, Peter Robb, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, John Cooney; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, James Cannon, Sean O'Brien, Jake Heenan, Naulia Dawai

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, JP Cooney, John Andress, Lewis Stevenson, Eoin McKeon, Caolin Blade, Danie Poolman, Ciaran Gaffney

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Gary Conway (Ireland), Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

TMO: Neil Paterson (Scotland)