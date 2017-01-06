Bath: Rhys Priestland, Max Clark and Tom Homer sign new deals

Rhys Priestland
Rhys Priestland has struggled with a leg injury this season

Wales international fly-half Rhys Priestland is one of three players to sign a new contract with Bath.

The 29-year-old, capped 48 times by his country, has scored 101 points in 27 appearances for the Premiership side since joining from Scarlets in 2015.

Centre Max Clark, 21, has also agreed a new deal after scoring on his Premiership debut, against Saracens, in December.

Full-back Tom Homer, 26, is the third player to extend his contract.

The former England Under-20 international joined from London Irish in 2015 and has played in all but one of Bath's games this season.

"Rhys, Max and Tom are all really integral members of the squad, and it's great news for the club going forward that they have agreed to stay here," said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

"They are all at slightly different stages in their careers - Max having just broken through into the first team, Tom is continuing to show his quality and consistency this season at full-back, whilst Rhys is a hugely experienced, world-class international who has been unlucky with injury this season.

"But they are really excited about the future with Bath."

