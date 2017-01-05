Glasgow Warriors: Tommy Seymour, Peter Horne & Tim Swinson set to stay

Tommy Seymour has been in prolific form for Glasgow this season and is a first-choice for Scotland

Scotland internationals Tommy Seymour, Peter Horne and Tim Swinson are set to sign new contracts with Glasgow Warriors, BBC Scotland has learned.

The trio's respective deals expire at the end of the season, but it's understood they have agreed to re-sign with the Scottish Rugby Union.

However, Warriors could lose back-row and fellow Scotland cap Josh Strauss.

The 30-year-old's contract also expires this summer, but he has yet to be offered an extension.

It is understood South African-born Strauss, who has won nine caps since qualifying to represent Scotland via the three-year residency rule in 2015, has attracted interest from top-flight clubs in England and France and is weighing up his options.

Winger Seymour, 28, has scored 14 tries in 31 Tests for Scotland and is the Pro12's top try-scorer so far this season, having touched down for Glasgow on eight occasions.

Centre Horne, 27, capped 23 times, is currently recovering from an ankle injury that could rule him out of Scotland's Six Nations Championship.

Horne's versatility is key for Glasgow but he has suffered a series of injuries

Lock Swinson, 29, has 25 Scotland caps and has forged a strong second-row partnership alongside Glasgow co-captain Jonny Gray, scoring two tries in 12 outings this season.

Retaining three more internationals would be another boost for Warriors, who have already seen full-back Stuart Hogg, scrum-half Henry Pyrgos and number eight Adam Ashe commit their futures to the club.

Scottish Rugby declined to comment on the latest prospective deals, following reported interest in Scotland fly-half Finn Russell from some of Europe's wealthiest clubs.

The likes of Toulon, in the French Top 14, and Bath, in England's Aviva Premiership, are said to be eager to buy out the final year of the 24-year-old's Glasgow contract, which expires in 2018.

As well as Seymour, Horne, Swinson and Strauss, there are still 24 other Glasgow players whose current contracts expire this summer, including Scotland centres Alex Dunbar and Mark Bennett, and Italian international flanker Simone Favaro.

Edinburgh, meanwhile, have 16 players off-contract at the season's end, including Scotland trio WP Nel, John Hardie, and Hamish Watson - who told BBC Scotland in December he was eager to sign a new deal - as well as Super Rugby-winning co-captain Nasi Manu.