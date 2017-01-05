David Ribbans: Western Stormers lock joins Northampton Saints

South Africa-born David Ribbans is eligible to play for England at international level

Premiership side Northampton Saints have signed lock David Ribbans from South African club Western Stormers.

Ribbans, 21, made his debut for Stormers in 2015, and was part of the squad which reached the quarter-finals of Super Rugby in 2016.

"David has the potential to have a successful rugby career," Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder said.

"He is a big man who is also very athletic and has a good understanding of the game."