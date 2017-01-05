Pro12: Leinster v Zebre (Fri)

Johnny Sexton has been missing for seven weeks with a hamstring injury

Guinness Pro12: Leinster v Zebre Date: Friday, 6 January Venue: RDS, Dublin Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live scores and report on BBC Sport website

Fly-half Johnny Sexton returns to captain Leinster in Friday's Pro12 game against Italian strugglers Zebre after overcoming a hamstring injury.

The number 10 sustained the problem in Ireland's defeat by New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in November.

Sexton's inclusion is one of seven changes to the team which defeated Ulster on New Year's Eve.

Robbie Henshaw comes in to partner Garry Ringrose in the centre and prop Cian Healy is named in the front row.

Zane Kirchner is included at full-back, as Adam Byrne and Rory O'Loughlin continue on the wings.

Luke McGrath partners Sexton in the half-backs, while James Tracy and Michael Bent join Healy in the front row.

Devin Toner and Hayden Briggs continue in the second row, while Dan Leavy starts at blindside flanker and Jack Conan at number eight.

Sean O'Brien moves across the back row to occupy the number seven jersey.

Leinster lie third in the table, five points behind leaders Munster, while Zebre are bottom, two points adrift of Benetton Trevsio, with two games in hand over their fellow Italians.

Leinster won 33-10 when the sides met in Parma in November.

Leinster: Z Kirchner; A Byrne, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, R O'Loughlin; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; C Healy, J Tracy, M Bent; D Toner, H Triggs; D Leavy, S O'Brien, J Conan.

Replacements: S Cronin, J McGrath, T Furlong, R Ruddock, J Heaslip, J Gibbson-Park, R Byrne, N Reid.

Zebre: K Baker; M Bellini, M Pratichetti, T Castello, L Greeff; E Padovani, M Violi; A Lovotti, T D'Apice, P Ceccarelli; G Koegelenberg, G Biagi (capt); D Minnie, F Ruzza, A Van Schalkwyk.

Replacements: C Festuccia, A De Marchi, G Roan, J Furno, M Mbanda, G Palazzani, G Venditti, S Bordoli.