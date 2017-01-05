Pro12: Scarlets v Ulster (Fri)

Guinness Pro12: Scarlets v Ulster Date: Friday, 6 January Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC NI, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores

James Davies returns at open-side after serving a ban for foul language and gestures as Scarlets host Ulster in the Pro12 on Friday.

The hosts are without prop Samson Lee (calf), centre Scott Williams (rested) and fly-half Rhys Patchell (ankle).

Rory Best, Iain Henderson, Paddy Jackson and Luke Marshall all return for Ulster but Ruan Pienaar is injured.

The Ireland quartet missed last week's defeat by Leinster at the RDS Arena.

Best will be joined in an all-new front row by props Callum Black and Ross Kane, who will make his second senior start.

Henderson will partner Kieran Treadwell in the second row, while Chris Henry is elevated from the bench to start in the back row alongside Clive Ross and Sean Reidy, who switches to number eight.

Louis Ludik and Jacob Stockdale come into the back three, where they are joined by captain Andrew Trimble.

Marshall and Stuart McCloskey will line up in midfield, with Paul Marshall and Paddy Jackson occupying the half back positions.

Named among the replacements, Jonny Simpson will be hoping to earn his second cap after impressing off the bench last week against Leinster.

Rory Best is one of four Ireland internationals to return for injury-hit Ulster

John Andrew, Andy Warwick, Franco van der Merwe and Pete Browne will provide additional forward cover.

Elsewhere, Dave Shanahan could make his first senior appearance of the season, if called upon. Brett Herron and Tommy Bowe complete the match day squad.

Liam Williams returns on the wing as Johnny Mcnicholl goes to full-back.

Hooker Ken Owens is also back to lead Scarlets while Jonathan Davies and Hadleigh Parkes reunite at centre.

Former Wales Under-20 fly-half Dan Jones partners Gareth Davies at half-back for the first time.

Up front, Lewis Rawlins moves to blind-side flanker as Tom Price comes in to partner Jake Ball at lock.

Great Britain Rio Olympics Sevens silver medallist James Davies was banned for three weeks after admitting swearing and making an obscene gesture in their 31-20 defeat at Toulon in the Champions Cup on 11 December.

He missed the rematch win over Toulon and their festive Welsh derbies - the defeat by Ospreys and win over Cardiff Blues.

Scarlets are one of the competition's in-form teams, having been defeated just once in the last nine rounds of Pro12 action.

The Welshmen have won their last eight matches at home in all competitions and Les Kiss will be aware of the challenge facing his side at Parc y Scarlets, given the 22-12 loss suffered at the venue last season.

What's at stake

Scarlets are fourth in the table, four points above six-placed Ulster and equal on 36 points with Glasgow, who sit between them.

Ulster have a game in hand over the teams above them and a bonus-point win in Llanelli would take them above the hosts.

Both teams will watch keenly for events in Glasgow on Saturday evening, where a win for visitors Cardiff Blues would put them firmly in the hunt for a top four finish.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac said: "If you look at the points table, ourselves, Glasgow and Ulster are probably at the moment fighting it out for the fourth position, unless there's a change in form.

"It's a massive game in the context of that push for top four."

Scarlets: Johnny Mcnicholl; Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (capt), Werner Kruger, Jake Ball, Tom Price, Lewis Rawlins, James Davies, John Barclay.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Nicky Thomas, Joshua Macleod, Will Boyde, Aled Davies, Aled Thomas, Steff Hughes.

Ulster: Louis Ludik, Andrew Trimble (capt), Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Paddy Jackson, Paul Marshall; Callum Black, Rory Best, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson, Clive Ross, Chris Henry, Sean Reidy.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Jonny Simpson, Franco van der Merwe, Pete Browne, Dave Shanahan, Brett Herron, Tommy Bowe.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (Italy)

Assistants: Elia Rizzo (Italy), Robert Price (WRU)

TMO: Carlo Damasco (Italy)