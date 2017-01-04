Mohed Altrad: Gloucester takeover decision 'within two weeks', says Stephen Vaughan

French Top 14 club Montpellier's chairman Mohed Altrad was born in Syria

A decision over Mohed Altrad's prospective takeover of Gloucester could be made later this month, says chief executive Stephen Vaughan.

As Altrad already owns Montpellier, any deal needs Rugby Football Union, French Rugby Federation, European Professional Club Rugby and World Rugby approval.

"The informal signs are positive but we are waiting for formal approval," Vaughan told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"I would suggest that, in the next two weeks we'll have a definitive answer."

France-based businessman Altrad, 68, wants majority ownership of the Premiership club but his Montpellier side compete in the European Champions Cup as well as the French Top 14.

"We should be weeks away rather than months away," Vaughan added.

"The next EPCR board meeting is on 14 February and we've intimated to them that that is too long to wait to find out because we've got to get on with running the club. They agree.

"They (the relevant parties) think this is a great thing for English rugby and a great thing for Gloucester.

"If it is a yes, fantastic - we'll sit down with the Altrad organisation and look at how we can market their brand for them, which is their prime objective, and how they can accelerate our journey by allowing us investment."

Martin St Quinton has been the sole owner of Gloucester since February and it is understood that any deal would see him remain as chairman.