Tom Youngs: Leicester Tigers captain denies reports of Richard Cockerill revolt

Tom Youngs has made 122 career appearances for Leicester Tigers

Leicester Tigers captain Tom Youngs has denied reports that a "player coup" was the reason for director of rugby Richard Cockerill's dismissal.

Cockerill, 46, was sacked on 2 January after nearly eight years leading the Premiership club, which he first joined as a coach in 2004.

Head coach Aaron Mauger has been placed in charge until the end of the season.

"There's not been a revolt or anything like that, it's just speculation," Youngs said.

"The board are in contact with us senior boys, and they ask you all sorts of different questions.

"You ask them what are we looking to do, who are we looking to sign, where is the club going, and you have those conversations."

Former New Zealand and Leicester centre Mauger, 36, who was appointed head coach in November 2014, said he was "sad" to see Cockerill depart the club despite admitting to disagreements over how the team was coached.

"We always knew when I was coming into the role that we're very different with different styles, and a lot of those contrasts have been really good for us and I think good for the group," Mauger continued.

"I think at other times it's probably been those fundamental differences about philosophies and different things you do, sometimes you're pulling in different directions.

"It can be a little bit draining and can probably lack a little bit of clarity of message for the people around you, which has potentially been a bit of an issue."

Meanwhile, Leicester have appointed former players Brett Deacon, as a defence and forwards coach, and Boris Stankovich as a part-time scrum coach.