Tusi Pisi: Bristol centre handed two-week ban for aerial tackle against Worcester

Referee Wayne Barnes had a clear view of Tusi Pisi's challenge on Worcester teenager Jamie Shillcock

Bristol centre Tusi Pisi has been handed a two-week suspension for his aerial tackle on Worcester stand-off Jamie Shillcock in their Boxing Day meeting at Ashton Gate.

Pisi was sent off by referee Wayne Barnes in the 14th minute of Bristol's 28-20 win over their fellow strugglers.

The 34-year-old Samoan pleaded guilty to tackling Shillcock in the air.

Having already missed the 24-23 New Year's Day win at Sale, he now also misses Saturday's trip to Northampton,

The RFU Disciplinary panel said: "The player accepted the charge on the basis that this was a reckless challenge with no intent to cause injury. The panel agreed and determined this was a low-end entry point giving full mitigation on account of his plea and remorse."

Bristol acting head coach Mark Tainton told BBC Sport at the time: "Tusi has chased the ball. His eyes are on the ball all the time, he has not got off the ground. Technically, he is below the player's hips, and he has a responsibility to bring the player down."

Shillcock missed Worcester's next game, their New Year's Day win over Harlequins, but head coach Carl Hogg expects him to be fit to face Gloucester on Saturday.