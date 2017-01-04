Wing DTH van der Merwe to leave Scarlets

From the section

Daniel Tailliferre Hauman van der Merwe joined Scarlets in 2015 after six years at Glasgow

Wing DTH van der Merwe is to leave Scarlets for an as-yet-unnamed team at the end of the 2016-17 season.

The 29-year-old South Africa-born Canada international joined the west Wales region ahead of 2015-16.

Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac confirmed the player will depart when his contract expires in the summer.

Fly-half Rhys Patchell (ankle), centre Scott Williams and prop Samson Lee (calf) are doubtful for their Pro12 trip to Glasgow on Saturday.

Pivac says Wales centre Williams is "beaten up" after their bruising festive derbies against Ospreys and Cardiff Blues and could be rested.

Van der Merwe has been linked with a move to Aviva Premiership club Newcastle.