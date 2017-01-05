Pro12: Newport Gwent Dragons v Treviso

Wing Tom Prydie (right) is brought back in for the Dragons to face Treviso

Guinness Pro12: Dragons v Treviso Date: Friday, Sunday, 6 January Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores

Dragons coach Kingsley Jones makes three changes to the side beaten by Ospreys in the mud at Rodney Parade on New Year's Day.

Tom Prydie comes in on the wing, with Adam Warren in at centre, while Sarel Pretorius is named in the half-backs.

Treviso arrive after a 35-28 loss at home at the hands of Glasgow and also make three changes.

Tito Tebaldi is at scrum-half, Andrea Pratichetti on the wing and Alberto Scarbi returns to captain the side.

The Dragons will be looking to end a three-match losing run in the Pro12 against their Italian visitors, having won only three times in the competition this term.

Treviso, with two Pro12 wins to date, are just one place off the bottom of the table with only their fellow countrymen, Zebre, beneath them.

But the Italians arrive in Wales knowing a bonus point win would be enough to move them above their hosts with the Dragons currently sitting just one place above them in 10th.

Dragons: Carl Meyer; Tom Prydie, Tyler Morgan, Adam Warren, Pat Howard; Angus O'Brien, Sarel Pretorius; Phil Price, Elliot Dee, Brok Harris, Nick Crosswell, Cory Hill, Lewis Evans (capt), Ollie Griffiths, Ed Jackson.

Replacements: Rhys Buckley, Sam Hobbs, Lloyd Fairbrother, Rynard Landman, Nic Cudd, Tavis Knoyle, Dorian Jones, Jack Dixon.

Treviso: Luke McLean; Andrea Pratichetti, Tommaso Benvenuti, Alberto Sgarbi (capt), Luca Sperandio; Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi; Marco Barbini, Robert Barbieri, Abraham Steyn, Dean Budd, Marco Fuser, Matteo Zanusso, Davide Giazzon, Alberto De Marchi.

Replacements: Ornel Gega, Federico Zani, Tiziano Pasquali, Teofilo Paulo, Marco Lazzaroni, Giorgio Bronzini, Ian McKinley, Tommaso Iannone.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Sam Grove-White (SRU), Sean Brickell (WRU)

TMO: Non-televised