BBC Sport - Dylan Hartley will captain England for Six Nations if fit - Eddie Jones
Hartley will captain England if fit - Jones
- From the section English Rugby
Eddie Jones says that Dylan Hartley will "100%" captain England for the 2017 Six Nations as long as he is fit to play.
