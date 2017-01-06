Premiership: Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

Saracens beat Exeter 34-13 when last season's Premiership finalists met at Sandy Park in September

Aviva Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Saracens rest England fly-half Owen Farrell as Mark McCall six changes for Saturday's visit of Exeter Chiefs.

Alex Lozowski replaces Farrell, Chris Wyles is in for Chris Ashton and scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth returns.

Exeter boss Rob Baxter has made eight changes to the side which won at Bath for the first time in the league.

Six changes are up front, where former England flanker Tom Johnson gets a first league start for more than a year and Geoff Parling is in the second row.

Chiefs have a new-look front row, with Carl Rimmer, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Greg Holmes coming in, while Ollie Atkins gets a rare start alongside Parling.

England centre Henry Slade is fit and replaces Ollie Devoto, James Short is rewarded for his two tries as a replacement against Bath with a start in place of Olly Woodburn, while England winger Jack Nowell gets a rare appearance on a synthetic pitch.

Saracens hooker Schalk Brits comes in for England's Jamie George, while props Richard Barrington and Juan Figallo makes their 100th and 50th appearances for the club respectively.

Scotland's Jim Hamilton comes in to partner Maro Itoje in the second row, while Kelly Brown starts at openside flanker in place of Schalk Burger.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website:

"In recent years we have had some classic battles against the Chiefs so we need no reminding of just how strong a side they are.

"Exeter will certainly be in the running for a top-four spot at the end of the season, so we know it will be a real test for us."

Exeter head coach Rob Baxter told BBC South West:

"We know there are a lot of challenges there, and because of that I don't think we've overly focused on Saracens.

"If you overly focus on them you watch a team that's very efficient, very well-structured and has a group of talented players that buy fully into it and then are good enough decision-makers and players to break out of that when the opportunity arises and hurt you in a variety of ways.

"Often at this time of year it's about turning up with the right attitude, the right energy and the right frame of mind and you generally give it a real go."

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Bosch, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Lozowski, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Brits, Figallo, Itoje, Hamilton, Rhodes, Brown, Wray.

Replacements: George, Lamositele, Koch, Skelton, Burger, Spencer, Taylor, Tompkins.

Exeter: Dollman; Nowell, Hill, Slade, Short; Steenson (capt), Chudley; Rimmer, Cowan-Dickie, Holmes, Atkins, Parling, Armand, Johnson, Waldrom.

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Williams, Lees, Dennis, Maunder, Whitten, Campagnaro.

