Premiership: Northampton Saints v Bristol

Tom Varndell
Tom Varndell needs one try to become the Premiership's all-time leading try scorer
Aviva Premiership
Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Northampton, BBC Radio Bristol and live scores and text coverage on the BBC Sport website

Northampton Saints make one change to the starting line-up for their win over Gloucester, with Jamie Elliott replacing Ken Pisi on the right wing.

Lee Dickson and James Craig both come in on the replacements' bench.

Bristol's Adrian Jarvis returns at fly-half and props Kyle Traynor and Jamal Ford-Robinson also start, but suspended centre Tusi Pisi remains out.

Club captain Jack Lam (rib) is fit for the first time since October as Bristol bid for a third league win in a row.

Northampton: Foden; Elliott, Burrell, Hanrahan, North; Myler, Groom; Waller, Haywood, Brookes, Lawes, Day, Wood (capt), Harrison, Picamoles.

Replacements: Clare, Waller, Hill, Craig, Gibson, Dickson, Mallinder, Estelles.

Bristol: Woodward; Wallace, Palamo, Hurrell, Varndell; Jarvis, Cliff; Traynor, Hawkins, Ford-Robinson, Tuohy, Glynn, Fenton-Wells, Robinson (capt), Eadie.

Replacements: Crumpton, Bevington, Cortes, Sorenson, Lam, 21. Williams, Searle, Arscott.

