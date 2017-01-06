Premiership: Harlequins v Sale Sharks

Nick Evans returns to the Harlequins starting line-up

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Nick Evans returns for Harlequins at fly-half, while Alofa Alofa moves from the wing to start in the centre alongside Joe Marchant and Will Collier is named at tighthead prop.

Chris Robshaw is out with a shoulder injury, while Jamie Roberts and Jack Clifford are also sidelined.

Sale centre Will Addison will play for the first time since November after he suffered concussion.

Bryn Evans, TJ Ioane and Byron McGuigan are also recalled.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Sale, who has lost eight matches in a row, won 19-10 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Alofa, Marchant, Walker; Evans, Care (capt), Marler, Buchanan, Collier, Merrick, Matthews, Wallace, Ward, Chisholm.

Replacements: Gray, Evans, Sinckler, South, Naoupu, Dickson, Swiel, Hopper.

Sale: Haley; McGuigan, Addison, Leota, Solomona; James, Mitchell; Harrison, Webber, Aulika, Evans, Ostrikov, Neild, Ioane, Beaumont (capt).

Replacements: Briggs, Flynn, Longbottom, Mills, B Curry, Ioane, Phillips, MacGinty, Charnley.

