Premiership: Gloucester v Worcester Warriors

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 7 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Hereford & Worcester; live text/report on BBC Sport website

Gloucester scrum-half Greig Laidlaw returns as one of five changes to the Cherry and Whites' starting line-up.

Winger Charlie Scott and centre Matt Scott are recalled, along with back-rowers Ross Moriarty and Jacob Rowan.

Worcester are without England full-back Chris Pennell (heel injury) for a second successive game.

Ben Te'o (ankle) is replaced by Wynand Oliver at centre, while Phil Dowson returns as captain in place of injured number eight Dewald Potgieter.

Youngster Josh Adams is sidelined by concussion protocol after suffering a blow to his nose in the New Year's Day 24-17 win over Harlequins.

It was only their second Premiership victory of the season, but away from their artificial pitch, the Warriors are yet to pick up a single league point in six games this season.

The Warriors have only ever won once at Kingsholm in a competitive fixture, a 13-6 Premiership victory in April 2009, but they have lost just one of their last four Premiership meetings with Gloucester - last season's narrow 24-22 defeat.

The two sides shared a 23-23 draw in Worcester's first home fixture of the season at Sixways back in early September.

Gloucester were unbeaten in all competitions in five matches until losing 13-12 at home to Northampton on New Year's Day.

Gloucester: Hook; Sharples, Scott, Twelvetrees, May; Burns, Laidlaw; Hohneck, Hibbard, Ma'afu, Savage, Thrush, Moriarty, Rowan, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u McAllister, Afoa, Latta, Ludlow, Vellacott, Symons, Purdy.

Worcester: Shillcock; Hammond, Olivier, Willison, Vuna; Mills, Dowsett; Ruskin, Singleton, Schonert, O'Callaghan, Barry, Faosiliva, Lewis, Dowson (capt.).

Replacements: Bregvadze, Leleimalefagam Alo, Cavubati, Spencer, Mama, Baldwin, Howard.

