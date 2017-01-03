Glasgow Warriors' Ryan Grant and Sila Puafisi to make Brive switch

Ryan Grant and Sila Puafisi are team-mates at Glasgow Warriors

Brive have signed two props from Glasgow Warriors, with Ryan Grant joining immediately on loan and Sila Puafisi switching in the summer.

Scotland international Grant, 31, has only played five times for the Pro12 club this season and moves to the French Top 14 outfit as injury cover.

Tonga international Puafisi, 28, joined Warriors from Gloucester in 2015.

Brive announced his capture for next season along with 27-year-old Reggio scrum-half Florian Cazenave.

Coach Nicolas Godignon told his club website: "Sila Puafisi is a powerful and very invigorating player.

"His experience at the international level will be a real plus for the team.

"As far as Ryan Grant is concerned, we were very pleased with the trial last week at the club and his availability is an opportunity we have seized."

It will be the first time Grant has played for a club outside Scotland, having joined Warriors in 2010 after spells with Border Reivers and Edinburgh.

Puafisi, who signed a new one-year contract at the start of the season, has made 14 appearances this season for Warriors, playing in all of their European Champions Cup fixtures so far.