Premiership: Wasps v Leicester Tigers

James Haskell has scored 20 tries in 169 appearances for Wasps

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 8th January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Wasps flanker James Haskell is named on the bench and is set to make his first appearance since being injured while playing for England in June.

Simon McIntyre is also back among the replacements after three months out.

Peter Betham starts at centre for Leicester after Manu Tuilagi suffered a season-ending injury, with Tom Brady taking Betham's spot on the wing.

Will Evans returns at flanker, while Matt Smith is on the bench after recovering from an ankle injury.

Wasps, whose 20-18 European Champions Cup defeat by Connacht was their only loss in six matches, also make three changes to their starting XV, with Kurtley Beale, Jimmy Gopperth and Kearnan Myall in the line-up.

They have won their last 18 matches at the Ricoh Arena in all competitions and only missed out on one point at home this season when scoring only three tries in their 25-20 Premiership win over Exeter on the opening weekend of the season.

Leicester, playing for the first time since the sacking of director of rugby Richard Cockerill, have won just once in four games, an 18-16 European Champions Cup win at home to Munster, during which time they have conceded 10 tries and scored just two.

Wasps: Beale; Wade, Daly, Eastmond, Bassett; Gopperth, Robson; Mullan (capt.), Taylor, Moore, Symons, Myall, Young, Thompson, Hughes.

Replacements: Johnson, McIntyre, Swainston, Gaskell, Haskell, Simpson, Cipriani, Miller.

Leicester: Burns; Thompstone, Betham, Roberts, Brady; O Williams, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt.), Cole, Slater, Fitzgerald, M Williams, Evans, O'Connor.

Replacements: McGuigan, Bateman, Cilliers, Kitchener, McCaffrey, Harrison, Worth, Smith.

