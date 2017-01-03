Taulupe Faletau: Bath and Wales number eight suffers knee injury

Taulupe Faletau has won 62 caps for Wales

Bath and Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau is a doubt for the start of the Six Nations after suffering a medial knee ligament injury.

The 26-year-old, who was sidelined for over two months with damage to the same ligaments earlier this season, will be out for four to six weeks.

Wales start their Six Nations campaign against Italy on 5 February.

Faletau has played in only four games for Bath, having joined from Newport Gwent Dragons before this season.

The 2013 British and Irish Lions Test player missed three of Wales' four autumn internationals in November 2016.

He played in the 27-13 win over South Africa on 26 November, creating a try for Justin Tipuric as Wales beat the Springboks for only the third time in their history.

His latest injury happened in Bath's 40-26 defeat by Wasps on Christmas Eve.