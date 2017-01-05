Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Bath

Newcastle captain Will Welch has been out with a fractured cheekbone since mid-November

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 6 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Newcastle have made three changes for the visit of Bath in the Premiership.

Flanker Will Welch returns to captain the side after a fractured cheekbone and Evan Olmstead and Dominic Waldouck are also named in the starting XV.

Anthony Watson will make his first start for Bath since October at full-back after coming off the bench against Exeter on Saturday.

Bath's front row is unchanged, with Tom Dunn supported on either side by Max Lahiff and Nathan Catt.

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards:

"The boys are enjoying their rugby and playing a good brand. We didn't quite get the tries we wanted down at Saracens on Christmas Eve, but we scored four last weekend against a good Wasps side and we're going out there to give it a real go.

"It's a very happy camp at the moment. To be fair, it always has been, but during the past two or three years the boys have been looking down or over their shoulders at what has been happening at the bottom of the table.

"I've personally never had that fear that we would finish bottom, but it's how far up the ladder we finish."

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder:

"I think it's really important that we bounce back from the loss to Wasps and Exeter, so we've got to go to Newcastle and front up.

"This week's been about purpose and making sure we're ready physically and mentally. There's a lot riding on this for us.

"It (Exeter) was probably the most complete performance apart from the end result. Not only did we defend really well, but we attacked with some real vigour and showed some really encouraging signs. It's a bit of a bitter pill when you lose it, but it's all about getting back on the horse this week."

Newcastle Falcons: Tait; Agulla, Waldouck, Socino, Goneva; Hodgson, Takulua; Vickers, Lawson, Welsh, Green, Olmstead, Wilson, Welch (captain), Fonua

Replacements: Sowrey, Harris, Ryan, Witty, Robinson, Young, Willis, Burdon.

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Tapuai, Brew; Ford, Allinson; Catt, Dunn, Lahiff, Stooke, Charteris, Ellis, Louw, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Obano, Knight, Garvey, Grant, Cook, Priestland, Fruean.

Referee: Greg Garner.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.