Brian Alainu'uese: Glasgow Warriors lock cited for alleged charge against Treviso

Brian Alainu'uese
New Zealand-born Alainu'uese joined Warriors in October from Waikato

Glasgow Warriors' second-row forward Brian Alainu'uese has been cited for an alleged charge in last week's 35-28 win over Benetton Treviso.

A Pro12 disciplinary hearing will be held in Dublin on Wednesday.

He has been reported for a breach of the rule that a player "must not charge into a ruck or maul without the use of arms, or without grasping a player".

New Zealand-born Alainu'uese, 22, was shown a red card for a similar offence in November's 22-5 defeat by Ospreys.

He joined Warriors in October from Waikato.

Warriors host Cardiff Blues in the Pro12 on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Group shot of kids at camp

Football and Other Activities
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired