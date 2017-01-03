Brian Alainu'uese: Glasgow Warriors lock cited for alleged charge against Treviso

From the section

Glasgow Warriors' second-row forward Brian Alainu'uese has been cited for an alleged charge in last week's 35-28 win over Benetton Treviso.

A Pro12 disciplinary hearing will be held in Dublin on Wednesday.

He has been reported for a breach of the rule that a player "must not charge into a ruck or maul without the use of arms, or without grasping a player".

New Zealand-born Alainu'uese, 22, was shown a red card for a similar offence in November's 22-5 defeat by Ospreys.

He joined Warriors in October from Waikato.

Warriors host Cardiff Blues in the Pro12 on Saturday.