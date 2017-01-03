Jake Ball: Scarlets lock is 'man on a mission' as he seeks Wales recall

Jake Ball was raised in Australia and made his international debut for Wales against Ireland in 2014

Lock Jake Ball is a "man on a mission" after making just one appearance during Wales' autumn international series, says Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac.

A rib injury meant Ball only featured off the bench against Japan.

The 25-year-old impressed during the Scarlets' 15-10 Pro12 win over Welsh rivals Cardiff Blues on New Year's Day.

"He's very keen to make a mark and over the past few weeks he's done that against some quality opposition," said New Zealander Pivac.

"I'm very pleased for Jake. He is a man on a mission.

"He picked up the injury just before the autumn series and that slowed him down and he only got the one opportunity off the bench."

Pivac said Ball was "colossal" against Blues - a match watched by Wales interim coach Rob Howley.

He is due to name his Six Nations squad later this month, with Wales' first match against Italy on 5 February.

Ball's appearance in the 33-30 win over Japan brought him his 21st cap, but he has not started since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.