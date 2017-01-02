Richard Cockerill: Leicester Tigers sack director of rugby

Leicester Tigers never missed out on reaching the Premiership semi-finals under Richard Cockerill

Leicester Tigers have sacked director of rugby Richard Cockerill after nearly eight years in charge.

The 46-year-old has been on the Premiership club's coaching staff since 2004, took over as head coach in 2009 and became director of rugby in 2010.

"It is with great sadness and regret that I leave my position. I still believe that I am the right person to lead the team," Cockerill said.

Head coach Aaron Mauger will take over on an interim basis.

Tigers are fifth in the Premiership, 15 points adrift of leaders Wasps having lost five of their 12 league games so far this season.

Cockerill, who has spent 23 of the last 25 years of his career with Tigers, said he "respected the board's decision" to make a change they see as being "in the best interests of the club".

He added: "This club has made me the person and the coach I am today and I will never forget what they have done for me. I will miss being part of the Tigers family."

Former England and Tigers hooker Cockerill spent 10 years with the club as a player from 1992 before returning to Welford Road as an academy coach.

After two spells in interim charge he was appointed full-time head coach in 2009, with Tigers winning the Premiership title and reaching the European Cup Final in his first season in the role.

Tigers chairman Peter Tom CBE said: "We thank Richard for his loyal and dedicated service as a player, coach and director of rugby. He has a great passion for the club and for the game of rugby, and has shared in many massive occasions with the Tigers.

"The club always has aspirations to contest the major honours in the game and that remains unchanged but the board believes this is the right time to make a change."

More to follow