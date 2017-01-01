Manu Tuilagi: Leicester Tigers wait on England centre's knee injury

Manu Tuilagi injured his knee while being tackled by three Saracens players

Leicester Tigers will find out the extent of a knee injury suffered by Manu Tuilagi in the next 48 hours.

The 25-year-old centre was forced off inside the opening eight minutes of Sunday's 16-12 defeat by Saracens.

Tuilagi is due to join the England squad for a two-day training camp in Brighton this week.

"It looks like a knock and a bit of swelling, but it is too early to say," Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill told BBC Radio 5 live.

Tuilagi, who has won 26 caps for England, has been beset by injuries in the last couple of years and only recently returned to action after two months out with a groin problem.

He was included in England's 33-man training squad by head coach Eddie Jones on Saturday, and the Australian was in the crowd at Welford Road on New Year's Day to see Tuilagi replaced after he damaged his knee while being tackled by three Sarries players.

"He's [Tuilagi] a bit cheesed off as you can imagine," Cockerill added.

"He has hurt the outside of his right knee.

"His groin is good, his knee is a bit sore. We will assess it over the next 48 hours and we will deal with whatever comes."

Meanwhile, Saracens boss Mark McCall says England lock George Kruis will return to action "in plenty of time for the Six Nations" ahead of the first game against France on 4 February.

The 26-year-old sustained a fractured cheekbone in Sarries win over Newcastle on Christmas Eve but McCall told BBC Radio 5 live the injury was "not too serious".

England duo Chris Robshaw (arm) and Jack Clifford (concussion) were also injured and replaced before the second half of Harlequins' defeat at Worcester.

"Chris should have come off when he had the bang but bravery kept him out there as we were in a mess. Our medics will report to England, they are due down there at noon tomorrow, so he'll probably go regardless," said Quins director of rugby John Kingston.