Manu Tuilagi named in 33-man England training squad after returning from injury

Injury-plagued Manu Tuilagi has not started a game for England since June 2014

Manu Tuilagi has been named in a 33-man England training squad for a two-day camp in Brighton next week.

Maro Itoje, James Haskell, Anthony Watson and Jack Nowell return after missing the autumn internationals through injury, while there is a first call-up for Bath prop Nathan Catt.

Mako and Billy Vunipola miss the camp because of injury, while Joe Launchbury is also not fit.

Head coach Eddie Jones will confirm his Six Nations squad on 20 January.

"This short two-day camp in Brighton allows us to do some of the organisational work we need to do for the Six Nations," said Jones.

Leicester centre Tuilagi, 25, has been beset by injuries in the last couple of years and only recently returned to action after two months out with a groin problem.

England training squad

Forwards: Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), Nathan Catt (Bath Rugby), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Tommy Taylor (Wasps), Mike Williams (Leicester Tigers), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints).

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

