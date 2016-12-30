Pro12: Scarlets v Blues (New Year's Day)

Liam Williams misses out for the Scarlets along with international colleague Ken Owens

Guinness Pro12: Scarlets v Blues Date: Sunday, 1 January Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores

The Scarlets are without internationals Liam Williams and Ken Owens for the derby clash with Cardiff Blues.

Rob Evans is on the bench for the hosts, who are skippered by Scott Williams, while Jonathan Davies also returns in the absence of Wales teammates Williams and Owens.

Rhun Williams and Taufa'ao Filise come in for the Blues in the only changes from their win over the Dragons.

Tom James and Blaine Scully remain unavailable for selection.

Scarlets will look to bounce back from their festive defeat by west Wales rivals Ospreys when they face Blues.

Wayne Pivac's side have not lost at home since the first game of the season when they were beaten by Munster.

The Blues beat regional rivals Newport Gwent Dragons on Boxing Day to put their 38-3 European Challenge Cup thrashing behind them.

Steven Shingler scored 17 points in the win to help them to victory.

Cardiff Blues 27-16 Boxing Day win against the Dragons kept them seventh in the Pro12 table and two places and six points behind the Scarlets.

Scarlets suffered a 19-9 defeat against Ospreys in their Christmas derby as they could not replicate their successes from their notable 22-21 win against French giants Toulon.

The Scarlets will unveil a new-look back-three with Aled Thomas at fullback with Johnny Mcnicholl and Steff Evans on the wings.

Rhys Patchell and Evans make up the halfback pairing with Gareth Davies moving to the replacements bench.

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson knows that Ospreys will be tough to beat, as they have hit some

"They've picked up a series of good results. They've been the other way around to us. They didn't start well and then they've picked up a really good run of form and had some great wins," Wilson said.

"They're in form, they will be hurting from losing the derby knowing how much that west Wales derby means to people in the region. They will want to put that right against us.

"We've picked up a win on the weekend that we want to build on from a good first half performance and there's no better place to do it than at Parc y Scarlets."

Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac expects a tight affair.

"It's a big game for both teams; we can put some space on them or we can close it right up and the race for top six, let along top four. It's an important game," he said.

Scarlets: Aled Thomas; Johnny Mcnicholl, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams [c], Steff Evans, Rhys Patchell, Jonathan Evans; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Samson lee, Jake Ball, Lewis Rawlins, Tadhg Beirne, Will Boyde, John Barclay

Replacements; Emyr Phillips, Rob Evans, Werner Kruger, Tom Price, Josh Macleod, Gareth Davies, Dan Jones, Hadleigh Parkes

Blues: Matthew Morgan; Alex Cuthbert, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Rhun Williams; Steve Shingler, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey, Taufa'ao Filise, Macauley Cook, James Down, Josh Navidi, Sam Warburton (C), Nick Williams

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Scott Andrews, Jarrad Hoeata, Ellis Jenkins, Tomos Williams, Nicky Robinson, Cory Allen.

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

Assistant referees: Craig Evans (WRU) Jon Hardy (WRU).

TMO: Paul Adams (WRU).