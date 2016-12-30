Pro12: Benetton Treviso v Glasgow Warriors (Sat)

Townsend's side are a point off the play-off spots but nine points behind the top two

Guinness Pro12: Treviso v Glasgow Warriors Date: Saturday, 31 December Venue: Stadio di Monigo, Treviso Kick-off: 14:05 local, 13:05 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba; Live scores and report on BBC Sport website and app

Stuart Hogg will start at fly-half for Glasgow Warriors' Pro12 clash with Treviso in Italy on Saturday.

The Scotland full-back has never worn the number 10 jersey for Warriors before but did play at fly-half on the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

Peter Murchie comes into the side and starts at full-back.

Glasgow head coach Gregor Townsend makes 11 changes in all to the side that beat Edinburgh on Boxing Day.

Sam Johnson and Nick Grigg are the centre partnership, with Alex Dunbar and Mark Bennett dropping out.

Henry Pyrgos captains the side from scrum-half, with co-captain Jonny Gray rested.

The entire front row is changed from the victory at Murrayfield, with Gordon Reid and D'arcy Rae lining up either side of hooker Pat McArthur.

Tim Swinson replaces Gray at lock, with a new-look back-row trio of Adam Ashe, Chris Fusaro and Ryan Wilson.

Italy fly-half Tommaso Allan, a former Scotland Under-20 international, starts at 10 for the home side, who overcame Italian rivals Zebre in their last outing.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend: "Stuart Hogg has covered (though never started) at 10 a number of times this season and ran in the position a lot at training.

"He has all the attributes to play well there and we're looking forward to seeing him getting even more touches of the ball this weekend.

"The squad is in a good place and have recovered well from the game against Edinburgh, as we have trained with real intensity this week.

"We will need that intensity over in Italy against a side that are full of confidence having also won their previous three games.

"It is worth highlighting a potential milestone for Rob Harley, who could make his 150th appearance from the bench.

"Rob is one of the hardest workers in our squad and has been a consistent high performer for a number of seasons.

"We look forward to seeing him go on to become the most capped Warrior in the club's history."

Benetton Treviso: Luke McLean, Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Benvenuti, Luca Morisi, Luca Sperandio, Thomas Allan, Giorgio Bronzini; Marco Barbini, Abraham Steyn, Robert Barbieri, Dean Budd, Marco Fuser, Matthew Zanusso, Davide Giazzon, Alberto De Marchi.

Replacements: Roberto Santamaria, Federico Zani, Titian Pasquali, Teofilo Paulo, Marco Lazzaroni, Edoardo Gori, Ian McKinley, Tommaso Iannone.

Glasgow Warriors: Peter Murchie, Junior Bulumakau, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Tommy Seymour, Stuart Hogg, Henry Pyrgos; Gordon Reid, Pat MacArthur, D'arcy Rae, Tim Swinson, Brian Alainu'uese, Adam Ashe, Chris Fusaro, Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: Corey Flynn, Alex Allan, Zander Fagerson, Rob Harley, Simone Favaro, Nemia Kenatale, Rory Clegg, Sean Lamont.